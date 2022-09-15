Here's how Twinkle Khanna wished her son Aarav on his 20th birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 15 (ANI): It's a special day for star couple Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna as their firstborn Aarav has turned 20.

On Thursday, Twinkle took to Instagram and dropped a sweet birthday wish for Aarav.

"And he turns 20! It's hard enough raising them, but it's harder to finally let go. The problem is we create each block of their being. Pile it together in a structure we see fit when they are little.We do this year after year, and get so used to it that we forget that those blocks finally belong to them.It's been hard to step back but I am so proud of what this wonderful boy is building with his blocks.Happy Birthday Aarav," she wrote.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CiiDUD5M2z2/?hl=en

Alongside the heartfelt note, Twinkle uploaded a few pictures of Aarav surrounded by balloons.



Twinkle's birthday post for Aarav has garnered several likes and comments.

"Happy happy birthday Beta," actor Bobby Deol commented.

"Happy birthday Aarav," Fashion stylist Anaita Shroff Adjania wrote.

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna tied the knot on January 17, 2001. They also have a daughter named Nitara, who was born in 2012.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay was last seen in 'Cuttputli' alongside Rakul Preet Singh. He will next be seen in 'Ram Setu' alongside Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha, which is slated to release on the occasion of Diwali 2022.

Apart from that, he also has 'Selfiee' alongside Emraan Hashmi, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty in his kitty, which is all se to hit the theatres on February 24, 2023. (ANI)

