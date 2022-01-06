Here's how Vicky Kaushal wished his sister-in-law Isabelle Kaif on birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 6 (ANI): On Thursday, actor Vicky Kaushal penned a heartwarming birthday message for his wife Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle Kaif.

Addressing her as 'Isy', Vicky took to Instagram Story and wrote, "Happiest birthday, Isy. Have the most wonderful time working and partying today."





Vicky also added a hug, a kiss, and cake emoji to his message. He also uploaded a photograph in which Isabelle can be seen smiling at the camera as she posed in a printed black tee and cap.

For the unversed, Vicky and Katrina got married on December 9 at Sawai Madhopur's Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. The intimate wedding was attended by the couple's close friends and families. (ANI)

