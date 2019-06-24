Here's new release date for 'One Day'

New Delhi (India), June 24 (ANI): The makers of Anupam Kher and Esha Gupta-starrer 'One Day' once again pushed the release date of the film from June 28 to July 5.

Initially scheduled for June 14 the makers earlier postponed the release to June 28.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on his Twitter account.

Earlier, a video clip was released which featured a montage of slow, cryptic shots showcasing Anupam as a man engrossed in his thoughts.

In the video, Anupam is seen delivering his monologue.

The film's tagline reads, 'Where's there is justice, there will be victory' which seems like the base of the movie and rightly sets the tone for the film's subject.

The first poster of the film was released in February by the veteran actor on his Instagram account. Going by the film's poster, the story may revolve around a retired man who tries solving a crime to get justice.

The film also stars Kumud Mishra, Zarina Wahab, Zakir Hussain, Rajesh Sharma, and Murli Sharma. The flick which is helmed by Ashok Nanda is a thriller and is produced by Ketan Patel and Swati Singh. (ANI)