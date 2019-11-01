Priyanka Chopra in a still from the clip
Priyanka Chopra in a still from the clip

Here's Priyanka Chopra's first clip from 'Frozen 2'

ANI | Updated: Nov 01, 2019 13:28 IST

New Delhi (India), Nov 1 (ANI): If you have been waiting to hear the Chopra sisters in 'Frozen 2', here's Priyanka to calm the curious fans with a clip from her upcoming outing!
Well, to take the excitement a level higher, the clip, which started with Priyanka's 'Daddy's lil girl' tattoo, featured the 'Mary Kom' star not only voicing the elder sister Elsa's character in the film but she is also dressed like her.
Signaling how the film is dedicated to all the independent women, the actor is seen delivering dialogues like, "We don't need a King to become a Queen."
The magical, enchanting snippet showed Elsa and Anna taking on a difficult journey in the "new age story of Frozen 2".
"An inspiring, heart-warming story of changing the world and creating your own destiny...join our sisterhood with Elsa & Anna. #Frozen2 in cinemas November 22," the actor captioned while sharing the clip on Instagram.
'Frozen 2', the sequel to the Oscar-winning 2013 film 'Frozen' will see Priyanka and Parineeti together for the first time professionally for the Hindi version.
Produced by Disney, 'Frozen 2' is all set to hit theatres on November 22.
On the work front, Priyanka was last seen in 'The Sky is Pink' opposite Farhan Akhtar who played her on-screen husband and Zaira Wasim, who essayed the role of her daughter.
The film opened in theatres on October 11. (ANI)

