Here's Ranveer Singh's first look from 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar'

New Delhi [India], Dec 4 (ANI): Known for essaying an impressive array of roles, actor Ranveer Singh first look from his forthcoming film 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' was revealed on Wednesday.

The 'Padmaavat' actor sports the role of a Gujarati in his forthcoming flick.

Ranveer took to his Twitter account, to share his new avatar.

JAYESHBHAI hain ekdum JORDAAR! #JayeshbhaiJordaar #ManeeshSharma #DivyangThakkar @yrf, read the caption.

In the poster, Ranveer is seen wearing an orange, polo-neck T-shirt with print and faded black jeans. The wavy hairstyle has been added to complete the personality of the character, making him look like an innocent Gujarati man. Interestingly, the lead actor also sported a moustache.

From the poster, it seems that the 34-year-actor is protecting women, who have covered their faces with veils, from something approaching as he breaks the fourth wall. He seems to have shed weight for the film too.

Scripted and helmed by debutant writer-director Divyang Thakkar, the Yash Raj Films production has been bankrolled by Maneesh Sharma. The release date of the film is yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, Ranveer is working on Kabir Khan's sports drama '83' which will hit the big screens on April 10, 2020. (ANI)

