'Here's to another year full of blockbusters': Madhuri Dixit wishes birthday girl Alia Bhatt

New Delhi [India], Mar 15 (ANI): As Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt ringed in her 27th birthday on Sunday, she received an adorable wish from the evergreen Bollywood beauty queen Madhuri Dixit Nene.

Dixit took to Twitter and posted a lively picture of herself posing with the birthday girl. The caption of the tweet read: "I hope that your hard work takes you to greater heights every day. May your energy and zest for life get stronger every year. Here's to another year full of blockbusters and achieving new goals. Happy birthday @aliaa08".

Alia was last seen in 'Kalank' with an ensemble cast starring Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha and Kiara Advani among others. The actor has got a number of projects in the pipeline including 'Gangubai Kathiawadi,'' Brahmastra,' and 'Takht'. (ANI)

