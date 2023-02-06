"Here's to watching sunsets..." Neha Dhupia posts birthday wishes for hubby Angad Bedi

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 6 (ANI): Birthday wishes are inseparable parts of setting couple goals. Our bollywood couples never miss the dates!

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Neha Dhupia wished her husband Angad Bedi a happy birthday with a mushy post. Sharing a couple of selfies, Neha captioned the frames, "Happy birthday baby !!! Here's to watching sunsets, lazing under the sun endlessly, driving far and wide for sugar-free and gluten-free dessert and having 3 am conversations about love, life and work! And yes to our babies who are the luckiest to have you as their horsey papa.... May this one be even more special my love. cheering you today and always for the son, father, husband, friend and human that you are (baaki sab in person)."

Actor Rahul Khanna, Amrita Arora and many celebs wished Angad on Neha's post. Angad and Neha are blessed with two children, Mehr and Guriq. The couple spends quality time with their kids.



On the work front, Angad and Neha will be sharing screen space as a couple in an upcoming comedy-drama penned by author Chetan Bhagat.

A source revealed, "It's a funny story based on a couple and their shared relationship living together during the covid lockdown. It's an exciting proposition as the duo are social media goals when it comes to being the adorable couple they're and the casting was done keeping their natural chemistry in mind. This is the first time Neha and Angad are paired opposite to each other and the project has recently been completed". The film was shot in Mumbai. (ANI)