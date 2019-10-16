Here's what Akshay Kumar says on his train journey with cast of 'Housefull 4'

New Delhi (India), Oct 16 (ANI): Bollywood 'Khiladi' Akshay Kumar along with the entire cast of 'Housefull 4' piqued the curiosity of their fans and took a unique way of promoting their upcoming film.

The star cast of the film including Riteish Deshmukh, Chunky Panday, Kriti Sanon, Bobby Deol, Kriti Kharbanda, and Pooja Hegde has boarded a special train from Mumbai to Delhi to do the promotion of the film where they can be seen having a great time traveling together.

Akshay, who is known to serve something unique on the platter for his fans, expressed his happiness over the initiative. "I think it is a great idea, along with Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Studios, they came up with an idea that we can do something like this and we got the permission very fast and here we are. It's a great idea, which is gonna be fun," he said.

"We've just started with our journey. It's only been 40 mins and soon we would be reaching Surat. Then the next stop would be Baroda, then Kota, Mathura and finally Delhi," the 52-year-old actor added while giving a brief about their journey.

Not just this, the actor even shared a picture from their journey in the train where the entire team can be seen striking a picture pose while flaunting their smiles.

"It's a HouseFull of smiles as the #Housefull4Express journey kickstarts!" he tweeted.

This new innovative move of promoting a film on the train comes after the Indian Railways has brought about a new and interesting addition to its services and has inaugurated its 'Promotion on Wheels.'

The multi-starrer film, which promises to be a hilarious roller coaster ride much like its earlier avatars, is produced by Nadiadwala Grandson and co-produced by Fox Star Studios and is slated to hit the silver screens on October 25. (ANI)

