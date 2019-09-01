Akshay Kumar along with his fan Parbat (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Here's what Akshay Kumar's fan did for the star

ANI | Updated: Sep 01, 2019 13:57 IST

New Delhi (India), Sept 1 (ANI): Fitness enthusiast Akshay Kumar who is known to inspire several people, recently shared a selfie with a fan Parbat from Dwarka who walked over 900 km and reached Mumbai in 18 days to meet the star on Sunday.
The actor shared a video on Twitter where he can be heard asking Parbat about his journey to Mumbai and how he spent sleepless nights while traveling.
"Met Parbat today, he walked over 900 km all the way from Dwarka. He planned it in a way to reach Mumbai in 18 days to catch me here on a Sunday. If our youth use this kind of planning and determination to achieve their goals, then there's no stopping us!."


Extending best wishes to the lad, the actor shared a selfie with his fan and wrote, "It's always great to meet you all and I'm grateful for all the love you give me but a request to please not do these things...focus your time, energy and resources in bettering your life, that'll make me the happiest. Wishing Parbat all the very best."

The actor is still basking in the success of his latest multi-star cast film 'Mission Mangal' which is continuing its winning streak at the box-office and has surpassed Rs. 175 crore mark in just 14 days of its run.
The film has emerged as Akshay Kumar's biggest opener till date.
Apart from Akshay, 'Mission Mangal' features a stellar star-cast including Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menon and Sharman Joshi.
Rakesh Dhawan (Akshay) and Tara Shinde (Vidya) lead a team of scientists who overcome their personal challenges and failures to serve as the brains behind one of the greatest missions in history: The launch of India's first satellite to Mars.
The movie, based on a true story of India's mission to Mars, is about ordinary people achieving the extraordinary. The film is co-produced by 'PadMan' director R Balki which released on the occasion of Independence Day. (ANI)

