Here's what Anupam Kher has to say about his 'landmark project'

New Delhi (India), Oct 22 (ANI): For veteran actor Anupam Kher, whose film career spans 35 years, his upcoming flick 'Hotel Mumbai' has given him one of life's biggest learning, to value humanity above all.

The film, based on the horrific Mumbai 26/11 attacks is about the celebration of the human spirit and narrates the story of what happened inside the Taj Mahal Hotel Palace and Tower on the ill-fated day.

"This film made me learn the biggest lesson of my life - to value humanity above all," said Anupam who was drawn towards the script, which he said propagated the religion of humanity.

The actor who has completed 500 films in his career, feels fortunate to work on a "landmark project" like this.

"It's been 35 amazing years for me in this great industry I work in. I have had the fortune to work on such impeccable films and with equally impeccable talent," Anupam said.

"I'm happy this film, Hotel Mumbai is my 501st film. It's a landmark project for me and for all those brave souls who help continue the spirit of humanity in dire times of need," he added.

Apart from the 'Baby' actor, the film also stars Academy Award nominee Dev Patel and is directed by Anthony Maras.

The veteran actor will be seen playing the role of Hemant Oberoi, the hotel's celebrated chef who was instrumental in saving the lives of many stuck in the hotel on the night of attacks.

Presented by Zee Studios & Purpose Entertainment, Hotel Mumbai will release on November 29 in Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu languages. (ANI)

