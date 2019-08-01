Parineeti Chopra (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Parineeti Chopra (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Here's what Parineeti Chopra cannot live without

ANI | Updated: Aug 01, 2019 00:43 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 01 (ANI): Parineeti Chopra, who is busy promoting her upcoming film 'Jabariya Jodi', recently revealed that she is hooked to her phone.
The 30-year-old actor shared a picture on Instagram during her trip to Pune where she is seen completely engrossed while scrolling through her phone.
In the picture, Parineeti can be seen sporting a tan brown leather skirt paired with a white top, looking chic as ever.
Admitting the fact that she cannot stay long without her phone, Parineeti wrote, "Me at any time of the day nowadays. Spent 17 years of my life without a phone and now can't do a single thing without it. Miss the simpler time sometimes! #Kalyug."

'Jabariya Jodi' is reportedly based on the practice of abduction of grooms (Pakadwa Vivah) prevalent in Bihar. The 'Pakadwa vivah' is a practice in which the groom is kidnapped by the bride's family and forced into marriage.
Produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures and Shailesh Singh's Karma Media Net, the flick is directed by Prashant Singh.
Parineeti, who last appeared in 'Kesari' alongside Akshay Kumar, will be next seen in 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' opposite Arjun Kapoor, 'Bhuj: The Pride Of India', the Saina Nehwal biopic and the Hindi remake of 'The Girl on the Train'.
