Priyanka Chopra (Image Courtesy: Instagram)
Here's what Priyanka Chopra misses around 'this time of the year'

ANI | Updated: Sep 03, 2019 21:49 IST

New Delhi (India), Sept 3 (ANI): While she seemed to be having the time of her life, actor Priyanka Chopra is totally homesick and is missing being home during "this time of the year".
The actor is currently touring along with the Jonas brothers on their 'Happiness begins' tour but the 37-year old revealed that she is missing Mumbai.
"I miss being in Mumbai this time of the year, that feeling of love in the air, the joy & enthusiasm around celebrations and the food!," the actor shared in a tweet on Tuesday.
And by "this time", the '7 Khoon Maaf' actor meant Ganesh Chaturthi. In her tweet, she also wished her fans on the occasion and continued, "Happy Ganesh Chaturthi everyone, hope Bappa's blessings bring us happiness and prosperity."

Priyanka, of late, is going along with the boys from places to places. The trio on Saturday, rocked the Hershey Park Stadium in Pennsylvania following which they along with Priyanka made a visit to a hospital to see a fan who couldn't attend their concert due to treatment.
The trio kicked off their much-anticipated tour in Miami, Florida on August 7. It is scheduled to run till October 20. (ANI)

