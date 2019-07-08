Here's when Bhumi Pednekar will start shooting for 'Pati Patni Aur Voh'!

New Delhi (India), July 8 (ANI): Bhumi Pednekar who amazed her fans with her looks from her forthcoming film 'Saand ki Aankh', is all set to start shooting for her next film 'Patni Patni Aaur Voh' along with Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday.

The actor who jetted off to Lucknow on Sunday shared a picture of the film script on her Instagram story and wrote, "All prepped and ready...Pati Patni Aur Voh...shoot starts tomorrow."



From the post, it seems that the shooting of the film will commence from Tuesday in the capital of Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, the other two members of the cast seem to join the actor later for shooting.

Bhumi kept her fans updated with her trip to Lucknow by sharing pictures from the airport on her Instagram.

The 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' actor shared pictures of her comfy casual airport look as she boarded the flight to Lucknow. Dressed in all black attire, she accessorized her look with a pair of black sunglasses and wore a pair of white sneakers. 'Off I go', she wrote.

She is revisiting Lucknow after shooting for 'Bala' where she will be seen alongside Ayushmann Khurrana and Yami Gautam.

'Pati Patni Aur Woh' is a remake of a 1978 film with the same title and is being directed by Mudassar Aziz of 'Dulha Mil Gaya', 'Happy Bhag Jayegi' and 'Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi' fame.

The 1978 drama featured Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta Kaur in the lead roles. The original film revolved around a married couple Ranjeet (Sanjeev) and Sharda (Vidya) and how things change after he gets involved with his secretary Nirmala (Ranjeeta).

The film will hit the big screens on December 6. (ANI)

