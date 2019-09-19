Here's when Irrfan Khan-starrer 'Angrezi Medium' will release

New Delhi (India), Sept 19 (ANI): Mark your calendars as Irrfan Khan-starrer 'Angrezi Medium' is set to hit the screens on March 20, next year.

Film critic Taran Adarsh on Thursday revealed the release date of the film on Twitter.

The upcoming flick marks Irrfan's comeback to the celluloid world, post a brief break he took to seek treatment for a neuroendocrine tumour in London.

The film, directed by Homi Adajania, also features Kareena Kapoor Khan and Radhika Madan in pivotal roles.

Kareena will play a cop in the film while Radhika will play Irrfan's daughter who, reportedly, wishes to pursue higher studies in the UK. The film also stars Dimple Kapadia.

Irrfan had earlier shared a picture on his Twitter handle from the sets of the film, where he introduced his character Champak, who is a sweet shop owner.

Deepak Dobriyal and Manu Rishi play Irrfan's brother and cousin, respectively, in the film. The trio run sweet shops and are rivals to each other.

'Angrezi Medium' is the sequel to the 2017 hit film 'Hindi Medium', which starred Irrfan and Saba Qamar in the lead roles.

The film is being produced by Dinesh Vijan.

Irrfan' was last seen in 'Karwaan' alongside Mithila Parker and Dulquer Salmaan. As his upcoming projects, he will also be seen in 'Good News' alongside Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. (ANI)

