Here's when 'Mardaani 2' will hit theatres

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Here is some good news for all the movie buffs out there! 'Mardaani 2,' starring Rani Mukerji is all set to release on December 13.

The release date of the upcoming flick which will feature the 'Hum Tum' actor as a fearless and committed Superintendent of Police, Shivani Shivaji Roy, was announced by Yash Raj Films on Saturday.

The film is a sequel to 2014 hit 'Mardaani'. The Pradeep Sarkar directorial was a cop drama that revolved around child trafficking. She played the role of a senior inspector, who takes on the kingpin of the child trafficking racket.

Whereas in 'Mardaani 2' Rani will be seen pitted against a 21-year-old menacing villain who can be called pure evil.

The look of actor Rani Mukerji from the much-awaited film 'Mardaani 2,' was released in April.

She looked confident in the police uniform. Before that, the makers had released the first look of Rani, in which she seemed all charged up for the role. In the first look, the actor sported a white shirt and paired it with denim.

With films like 'Black', 'No One Killed Jessica' and 'Hichki' under her belt, Rani is a powerhouse of talent. It will be interesting to see what racket she will bust in Mardaani 2, given her action-packed performance in its prequel.

The film marks the directorial debut of Gopi Puthran, the writer of the first film. The release date of the film is yet to be announced. (ANI)

