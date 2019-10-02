Here's when multi-starrer 'Housefull 4' will release

New Delhi [India], Oct 2 (ANI): Akshay Kumar announced the release date of his upcoming film 'Housefull 4'on Wednesday.

The film starring Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, and Riteish Deshmukh will hit the screens on October 25, this year, revealed the 'Mission Mangal' star on Twitter.

"Ye apni biwiyo se shaadi karenge ya bhabhiyo se, iska pata toh 25th October ko hi chalega. Catch #Housefull4 in cinemas this Diwali," he wrote alongside a few photos.



The makers of the film released its first song 'Ek Chumma' on Monday. Whereas, the trailer of the flick was released on Friday.

Revolving around the theme of reincarnation, the film follows a non-linear narrative. (ANI)

