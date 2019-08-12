Poster of the Film, Image Courtesy: Instagram
Poster of the Film, Image Courtesy: Instagram

Here's when Neil Nitin Mukesh-starrer 'Bypass Road' will hit theaters

ANI | Updated: Aug 12, 2019 18:41 IST

New Delhi (India), Aug 12 (ANI): Here is some good news for all the movie buffs out there! 'Bypass Road' starring Neil Nitin Mukesh is all set to release on November 1.
The flick, which marks the directorial debut of Neil's brother, Naman Nitin Mukesh, will feature the actor as a wheelchair-bound paraplegic.
The 'Lafangey Parindey' actor, who is also producing and scripting the film, expressed his excitement and said, "The thriller genre is my forte. I started my film innings with Johnny Gaddaar. This has to be the best experience in my career till date. I always wondered why there were limited filmmakers making good thrillers."
While makers in Bollywood industry are now putting their hands on the various genre, debutant Naman Nitin Mukesh is all set to enter the list with 'Bypass Road,' which is a murder mystery and is expected to keep cinephiles gripped to their seats.
"There is a limited number of thrillers being churned out in the industry today. Home invasion as a subject hasn't been experimented with to a greater extent and we identified an opportunity there. We hope we can set a new benchmark with 'Bypass Road'," Naman said.
The film also stars Adah Sharma, Rajit Kapur, Gul Panag, Sudhanshu Pandey, Manish Chaudhari and Taher Shabbir, and will be co-produced by NNM Films and Madan Paliwal of Miraj Group.
Other than 'Bypass Road' the actor will soon be seen as one of the antagonists in 'Saaho,' starring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor. Directed by Sujeeth, the trilingual thriller is scheduled to arrive on August 30, 2019. (ANI)

