Parineeti Chopra, Image courtesy: Instagram
Parineeti Chopra, Image courtesy: Instagram

Here's when Parineeti Chopra will start shooting for Saina Nehwal biopic

ANI | Updated: Jun 13, 2019 20:34 IST

New Delhi (India), June 13 (AN): Actor Parineeti Chopra, who was last seen in 'Kesari', co-starring Akshay Kumar, will soon be seen essaying the role of ace shuttler Saina Nehwal in her next film.
The 30-year-old actor shared an update about her forthcoming film on Twitter.
In her post, the 'Meri Pyaari Bindu' actor revealed that she hasn't started shooting for Saina Nehwal's biopic yet and she is currently learning how to play badminton. Parineeti also shared that the film is expected to go on floors in October, this year.
"Hi everyone, we have NOT started the shoot of Saina yet. I am still learning how to play Badminton! We will start in October once I get better at it!! 4 MONTHS TO GO," she tweeted.

Earlier, actor Shraddha Kapoor was to play the lead role in the biopic. She had even started shooting for the film. However, the actor quit the project due to scheduling conflicts.
Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh had shared the news on his Twitter handle. He wrote, "IT'S OFFICIAL... Parineeti Chopra to play renowned badminton player Saina Nehwal... She will start training for the biopic soon... Directed by Amole Gupte... Produced by Bhushan Kumar... Filming will be completed by 2019-end... Early 2020 release."
Earlier, Bhushan Kumar, who is bankrolling the film, also made an official announcement through Twitter, welcoming Parineeti aboard.
"Delighted to welcome Parineeti Chopra on board for the Saina Nehwal biopic," he had written along with a picture of the actor.
Shraddha had begun shooting for the film in September, last year. However, the filming was halted soon after she was diagnosed with dengue.
The first look of the film was revealed last year in which Shraddha was seen as Saina and aced the look of the renowned player. She had been training with the shuttler herself.
The biopic is being directed by Amole Gupte and is expected to release in 2020.
Meanwhile, Shraddha is gearing up for her action thriller 'Saaho', which hits the theatres in August this year. She has also been roped in for 'Baaghi 3' alongside Tiger Shroff. She has two other movies in her kitty including 'Chhichhore' and 'Street Dancer'.
On the other hand, Parineeti will be next seen in 'Bhuj: The Pride Of India', 'Jabariya Jodi', 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' and the Hindi remake of 'The Girl On The Train'. (ANI)

