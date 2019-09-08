Here's when Taapsee Pannu starrer 'Thappad' will release

New Delhi (India), Sept 8 (ANI): After delivering a stellar performance in 'Mulk', Taapsee Pannu yet again reunites with filmmaker Anubhav Sinha for 'Thappad' set to hit the theatres on March 6, 2020.

The film that apparently went on floors yesterday will be dedicated to the women of India.

Sharing the release date the director tweeted, "Eleven is an auspicious number and this is my eleventh film and probably the toughest so far. Keep us blessed. This one is dedicated to the women of India. See you Mar 6, 2020. @itsBhushanKumar." The 'Pink' actor replied to Anubhav's tweet, writing, "This year let's make it even HAPPIER women's Day! See you all ladies along with your men in theatres on 6th of March 2020. @anubhavsinha @itsBhushanKumar." Taapsee's first collaboration with Anubhav 'Mulk' had released on 3rd August 2018, features Rishi Kapoor, Prateik Babbar, Rajat Kapoor, Manoj Pahwa and Neena Gupta in pivotal roles. The social-thriller was jointly produced by Deepak Mukut and Anubhav Sinha. (ANI)