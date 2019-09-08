Taapsee Pannu, Picture courtesy: Instagram
Taapsee Pannu, Picture courtesy: Instagram

Here's when Taapsee Pannu starrer 'Thappad' will release

ANI | Updated: Sep 08, 2019 14:46 IST

New Delhi (India), Sept 8 (ANI): After delivering a stellar performance in 'Mulk', Taapsee Pannu yet again reunites with filmmaker Anubhav Sinha for 'Thappad' set to hit the theatres on March 6, 2020.
The film that apparently went on floors yesterday will be dedicated to the women of India.
Sharing the release date the director tweeted, "Eleven is an auspicious number and this is my eleventh film and probably the toughest so far. Keep us blessed. This one is dedicated to the women of India. See you Mar 6, 2020. @itsBhushanKumar."The 'Pink' actor replied to Anubhav's tweet, writing, "This year let's make it even HAPPIER women's Day! See you all ladies along with your men in theatres on 6th of March 2020. @anubhavsinha @itsBhushanKumar."Taapsee's first collaboration with Anubhav 'Mulk' had released on 3rd August 2018, features Rishi Kapoor, Prateik Babbar, Rajat Kapoor, Manoj Pahwa and Neena Gupta in pivotal roles. The social-thriller was jointly produced by Deepak Mukut and Anubhav Sinha. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 16:08 IST

B-town mourns demise of veteran lawyer Ram Jethmalani

New Delhi (India), Sept 8 (ANI): Passing away of veteran criminal lawyer and Union law minister Ram Jethmalani led to an outpouring of emotions from Bollywood celebrities who took to social media to pay their respect and mourn the demise of the lawyer.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 14:30 IST

Kanye West taking his Sunday Service to Chicago

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 8 (ANI): Rapper Kanye West is all set to take his Sunday Service to his home town, Chicago.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 14:13 IST

Heidi Klum, Tom Kaulitz make their first red carpet appearance as couple

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 8 (ANI): Supermodel Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz who tied the knot last month made their debut red carpet appearance on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 14:08 IST

Gillian Anderson cast as Margaret Thatcher in 'The Crown' Season 4

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 8 (ANI): 'The X-Files' star Gillian Anderson has been roped in to essay the role of young Margaret Thatcher in the drama series 'The Crown' for season four.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 12:49 IST

Dev Patel accidentally elbowed Tilda Swinton during 'David...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 8 (ANI): Actor Dev Patel accidentally elbowed his co-star Tilda Swinton while shooting their new movie 'The Personal History of David Copperfield'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 12:15 IST

Victoria's Secret model Lais Ribeiro engaged to Joakim Noah

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 8 (ANI): Victoria's Secret model Lais Ribeiro is now engaged to her long-time boyfriend and basketball player Joakim Noah.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 12:04 IST

Kevin Hart's car lacked key safety features: experts

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 8 (ANI): Actor-comedian Kevin Hart's car was missing important safety features that could have averted many of the injuries he suffered in the car accident earlier this week.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 11:10 IST

Shah Rukh Khan refutes reports claiming signing of films

New Delhi (India), Sept 8 (ANI): Refuting media reports doing rounds "behind his back" that he has signed some movies, Shah Rukh Khan on Sunday said that he is not aware as to when he "surreptitiously" signed so many films.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 10:49 IST

PM Modi hails celebrities' encouraging messages for ISRO

New Delhi (India), Sept 8 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday thanked Bollywood celebrities who stood by and lauded Indian Space Research Organisation's efforts after the space agency's Moon Mission Chandrayan-2 failed to make a soft landing on the Lunar surface.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 07:03 IST

Post Malone remembers Mac Miller, calls him 'genuine human being'

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 8 (ANI): American rapper Post Malone recently released his third album 'Hollywood's Bleeding' and couldn't help but recall one fellow rapper who he has looked up to throughout his career, who is none other than Mac Miller.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 06:27 IST

Oscars: Nepal selects 'Bulbul' for International Feature Film category

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 8 (ANI): Nepal has selected 'Bulbul' as its entry for the Oscars' International Feature Film category at the 2020 Academy Awards.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 06:01 IST

Kristen Stewart feels Robert Pattinson is the 'only guy' who...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 8 (ANI): Even years after their break up, actor Kristen Stewart has no hard feelings for her ex Robert Pattinson and feels that he is the "only guy" who could play the role of Batman.

Read More
iocl