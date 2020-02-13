Here's when to catch Abhishek Bachchan starrer 'The Big Bull' in theatres

New Delhi [India], Feb 13 (ANI): Actor Abhishek Bachchan who will next be seen in biographical drama 'The Big Bull' on Thursday announced the release date of the movie, which is scheduled for October 23. He also shared a new poster of the movie on social media.

While putting out the new poster of the movie on Instagram, the 44-year shared the news of the release date in his caption.

"#TheBigBull releases on 23rd October!! Stay Tuned," the caption read.



In the new poster of the movie, Abhishek is sporting in a fitted suit, giving an intense look as he poses for the camera.

Bachchan will be seen playing the central role in the movie which is reportedly based around the life of Indian stockbroker Harshad Mehta.

The story will narrate real-life events of the Indian financial market between 1990 and 2000.

Helmed by Kookie Gulati, the film is bankrolled by Ajay Devgn and Anand Pandit. Besides Junior Bachchan, actor Ileana D'Cruz will also be seen in the central role in the film. (ANI)

