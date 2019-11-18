Dhvani Bhanushali with Katy Perry and Dua Lipa (Image Courtesy: Twitter)
Dhvani Bhanushali with Katy Perry and Dua Lipa (Image Courtesy: Twitter)

Here's who shared stage with Katy Perry, Dua Lipa at Mumbai's music festival!

ANI | Updated: Nov 18, 2019 22:11 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): In case you missed the insight from Katy Perry and Dua Lipa's Mumbai's music festival, pop sensation Dhvani Bhanushali shared the stage with global icons.
The young singer was the part of the opening act at the mega-concert, which addressed the massive gathering, reported film critic Taran Adarsh.
He also shared snaps of the 'Dilbar' crooner, wherein she can be seen posing for the lens along with pop stars Perry and Lipa.
Clad in fuscia pink one-shoulder top, Dhvani looks all happy as she captured beautiful pictures with international singers.
Both the singers pulled off an amazing concert making the Mumbaikers groove to their beats.
Perry and Lipa shared the stage at the D Y Patil Stadium on Saturday night, making their first such concert in the subcontinent.
While Lipa landed in India early on Saturday, Perry had been here for a few days and has been relishing her time perfectly. On Thursday night, she became the centre of attraction at the star-studded bash thrown by filmmaker Karan Johar.
Later, she even went out for a stroll on the streets and shared pictures of the same on social media. (ANI)

