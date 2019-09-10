Akshay Kumar (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Akshay Kumar (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Here's why Akshay Kumar got emotional while thanking fans!

ANI | Updated: Sep 10, 2019 21:09 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 10 (ANI): Bollywood's most versatile actor Akshay Kumar got emotional while thanking fans, who did something special on his birthday.
The actor, who ringed in his 52nd birthday on Monday, uploaded a video on the micro-blogging site Twitter, thanking his fans and several fan clubs for showering their blessings on him.
Apart from this, the actor who got emotional while thanking them also mentioned that his fans did something unique on his birthday that he will cherish for years.
Akshay said that he saw several videos uploaded by his fan clubs on his birthday, which just touched his heart. He revealed that one of the fan clubs celebrated his birthday with underprivileged children, while some others organised blood donation camps.
There was a fan club which conducted a tree plantation drive, while there were some who paid a visit to old age homes and spent the entire day with the senior citizens there.
"Thank you! Thank you! Thank you! No matter how many ever times I say it, it's not enough for all the love and wishes showered upon me. Still tried my best to show my gratitude. Thank you for making my day, each one of you," the actor captioned the video.

Making his birthday more special, the actor who is known to be a fitness freak, took out time from his London holiday and campaigned against supplements used for body-building. He shared a monochrome picture where 'Khiladi' can be seen flaunting his washboard abs and chiseled body.
Taking to Twitter, the actor stressed the importance of staying fit and urged the people not to be dependent on supplements and to be true to the body.
Apart from this, the actor, who continues to bask in the success of his latest super-hit film 'Mission Mangal,' treated his fans with the first look of the upcoming drama 'Prithviraj' which features the actor playing the role of the 12th-century Indian warrior.
The 'Baby' actor called it his first historical movie, which will show him playing the role of Prithviraj Chauhan and shared that he is "humbled" to play a "hero" he looks up to for his "valour and values."
The film will hit the big screens on Diwali 2020 and will be directed by Dr Chandra Prakash Dwivedi, who earlier helmed the biggest television epic 'Chanakya' and the multiple award-winning 'Pinjar'.
It will be bankrolled by Yash Raj Films. While the male lead of the film has been revealed, the makers are yet to announce the female lead.
'Prithviraj' will reportedly revolve around the first battle of Tarain led by Chauhan. It is expected to go on floors by November this year. The biopic will be shot in Mumbai and Rajasthan. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 20:42 IST

Nicole Kidman finds love in co-star Ansel Elgort

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 10 (ANI): It seems actor Nicole Kidman has finally found the love of her life and he is none other than her 'The Goldfinch' co-star Ansel Elgort.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 20:26 IST

Kim Kardashian starts her new shapewear line

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 10 (ANI): Beauty mogul Kim Kardashian who was unhappy with her body shape for years is all set to launch her new Solutionwear line called 'SKIMS'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 19:33 IST

Katharine McPhee, David Foster make first red carpet appearance...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 10 (ANI): Newly-married couple Katharine McPhee and David Foster recently grabbed eye-balls as they made their first red carpet appearance as husband and wife at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 17:23 IST

She inspires me, says Sam Asghari about girlfriend Britney Spears

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 10 (ANI): Despite the ups and downs in her life, Britney Spears has become a motivation for her boyfriend Sam Asghari.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 16:56 IST

Jessica Biel keen on working with husband Justin Timberlake

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 10 (ANI): Actor and model Jessica Biel recently revealed her wish to work with her husband and singer Justin Timberlake as long she gets to play his boss.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 16:50 IST

Britney Spears hires new conservator after restraining order...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 10 (ANI): Britney Spears has hired a new conservator after her ex-husband Kevin Federline filed a restraining order against the singer's father, Jamie Spears.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 15:39 IST

Prince William reveals one thing that Princess Charlotte loves!

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 10 (ANI): Move over Barbie dolls, crazy wheels cars and posters of astronauts on the walls of your bedroom because unicorns are the new cool! Prince William just revealed Princess Charlotte's new obsession - unicorns.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 15:03 IST

Lili Reinhart, Cole Sprouse are back together!

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 10 (ANI): Actors Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse, who co-star in the American drama series 'Riverdale', parted ways in July and nearly two months after their break-up, they are back together.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 14:24 IST

Indian cinema so much more than Bollywood: TIFF co-head

New Delhi [India], Sept 10 (ANI): A breakfast networking session was hosted by the Information and Broadcasting Ministry on the sidelines the country's participation at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2019 on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 13:59 IST

Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' goes on floors

New Delhi (India), Sept 10 (ANI): Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming outing 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' went on floors today.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 12:50 IST

Bhumi Pednekar opens up about playing a 22-year-old in 'Dolly...

New Delhi (India), Sept 10 (ANI): Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar has been on a roll. Right from her debut film 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha', to 'Toilet - Ek Prem Katha' to 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan' to 'Lust Stories', the actor has been standing out for her diverse choice of subjects.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 12:08 IST

Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff fight on largest ice-breaker ship...

New Delhi (India), Sept 10 (ANI): Bollywood action heroes Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff are gearing up for a massive showdown in the upcoming film 'War'. After pulling off an extremely risky bike-chasing sequence, the duo has filmed another high-octane action scene for the flick.

Read More
iocl