Here's why Bhumi Pednekar is constantly sharing workout updates

New Delhi (India), Aug 31 (ANI): Bhumi Pednekar's transformation is no secret untill you have been living under a rock! And the actor has been quite active in updating her fans with her fitness journey. Here's the reason why!

On Saturday, the 29-year old actor put out a boomerang video on Instagram of her doing squats and shared that the reason behind posting workout videos is that it "motivates" her to "work harder."

"It's all about loving yourself. I share my workout videos cause it motivates me to work harder," she wrote.

The 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' fame essayed the role of an overweight girl in her debut film and shed off pounds post the film's release.

And now as she has a year marked with releases, Bhumi wrote further, "With 4 films coming out this year, I've tried to transform myself with every character and it took a bloody toll on me."

She acknowledged that her fitness journey has been unique and wrote, "My fitness journey has been kind of unique and one I'm so proud of. Everyday is a new struggle and a new learning."

"I've learned, it's all about being positive and loving yourself, cause we all are made differently and can't fit into one mould," the actor ended the post as she emphasised on staying positive and loving oneself.

Seems like the reason is working for her and even her fans flooded the comment section, urging the actor to keep sharing!



On the work front, Bhumi is currently shooting for 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh' in Lucknow along with her co-stars Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday.

She wrapped up shooting for her upcoming feature 'Bala' with Ayushmann Khurrana which is set to hit big screens on November 22 this year.

Other than that, she will be seen sharing screen space with Taapsee Pannu in 'Saand Ki Aankh' which will hit theatres on Diwali. (ANI)