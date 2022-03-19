Here's why Holi holds a special place in Rajinikanth's life

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 19 (ANI): Superstar Rajinikanth has a special connection with Holi.

On Friday, Rajinikanth's elder daughter Aishwaryaa took to Instagram to wish everyone a Happy Holi. In her post, she also revealed why the festival of colours holds a special place in Rajinikanth's life.

Aishwaryaa stated that her father's real name is Sivaji and many years ago, on the occasion of Holi, director K.Balachander rechristened his name as Rajinikanth.



"What is life without some colour !?...holi is extra special for our family because 'Shivaji ' was named 'Rajinikanth' on this day by our dearest K.Balachander thatha and there it began ....#happyholi to you ...wash the colour off tomorrow but keep the smile on .....," she posted on her Instagram handle.



Like Rajinikanth, actor Aamir Khan has also a special connection with Holi. In one of the old interviews, he had revealed that he was born on Holi and "a nurse smeared gulaal on his cheek right after his birth." (ANI)

