Here's why Kiara Advani felt like slapping Shahid Kapoor on the sets of 'Kabir Singh'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 24 (ANI): 'Kabir Singh' co-stars Kiara Advani and Shahid Kapoor will be seen taking a stroll down memory lane in a new episode of 'Koffee with Karan 7'.

From talking about their love life with their respective partners to sharing experiences of shooting with each other in 'Kabir Singh', the two will be seen spilling beans on several topics during Karan Johar's talk show.

During the Bingo segment of the show, Kiara said that she b*tch-slapped Shahid in her head and recalled the day when she waited for eight hours.She said she b*tch-slapped Shahid in her head as she had to wait because a discussion was going on about which shoes he should wear in the next scene.



"It was my third or fourth day of shooting, and I was made to wait for eight hours because there was discussion of what shoes Shahid would wear in the next scene. If I were made to wait for 8 hours for a discussion on shoes, I would bitchslap too," Kiara revealed.

A day before, Shahid shared a picture with Kiara and captioned it, "#KoffeeWithKiara... it's a thing now...sorry @karanjohar." Karan reacted to the post, "I love it, I hope she doesn't take my job."



'Kabir Singh' was released in theatres in 2019. It's a remake of the popular Telugu movie 'Arjun Reddy' that originally starred Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey. (ANI)

