Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle

Here's why Meghan Markle isn't wearing her engagement ring on South Africa tour

ANI | Updated: Sep 25, 2019 03:48 IST

Washington DC [USA], Sept 25 (ANI): Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle who is on a 10-day tour to South Africa with husband Prince Harry and baby Archie seems to have left her engagement ring at home.
The former star was spotted and papped without her ring during appearances in Cape Town and Monwabisi Beach. It is hard to miss the massive diamond ring and people did not take long to notice that it was missing, reported Us Weekly.
Instead of the engagement ring, the 38-year-old duchess opted for a delicate gold ring with a teal-coloured stone by jewellery designer Jennifer Myer, in addition to her Welsch gold wedding band, gifted by Queen Elizabeth.
According to a source, the duchess decided to leave the ring to keep things "low key".
This is not the first time she has gone without her engagement ring. In March, she went without the ring towards the end of her pregnancy. She was spotted without the ring at the Commonwealth Day celebrations at 8 months pregnant, the outlet reported.
The royal couple travelled to South Africa with Archie on Monday, marking the almost 5-month-old's first official royal tour. (ANI)

