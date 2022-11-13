Here's why Samantha Ruth Prabhu gets 'Jalebi' treat from her trainer

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 13 (ANI): Samantha Ruth Prabhu can't keep calm as she receives her favourite Jalebi from her gym trainer on the success of her film 'Yashoda'.

Taking to her Instagram, 'O Antava' actor shared a note for her trainer along with a series of pictures.

In the picture, Samantha was seen hugging her gym trainer while the trainer holds jalebi in his hands.

She shared a glimpse into her preparation for the role in 'Yashoda' along with a weight loss chart.

In the video, Samantha was seen working out after a hospital session with a bandage on her hand.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ck26S6ILaTx/

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Junaid Shaikh has never ever thought I did enough to deserve my favourite Jalebi

But today he did, to celebrate Yashoda's success and especially the action scenes."

She shared her experience as she is being diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called 'myositis'



Samantha added, "The last few months you have been among the few people who have seen it all.. my lowest of lows... through the weakness, through the tears, through the high dose steroid therapies... through it all. You didn't let me give up.. and I know you won't let me ever give up. Thankyou."

Earlier, Samantha took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of herself, sitting on a couch with an IV drip connected to her wrist. And shared her health update.

She captioned the picture, "Your response to the 'Yashodha' trailer was overwhelming. It is this love and connection that I share with all of you, that gives me the strength to deal with the seemingly unending challenges that life throws at me. A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped. I am slowly realising that we don't always need to put up a strong front."

She further wrote, "Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with. The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon. I have had good days and bad days.... physically and emotionally.... and even when it feels like I can't handle one more day of this, somehow that moment passes. I guess it can only mean that I am one more day closer to recovery. I love you.. THIS TOO SHALL PASS."

Taking about her recent movie 'Yashoda', which release on Friday.

In the movie, Samantha played a surrogate mother, unfolding the secrets of a serious medical crime with courage. She enrols on Eva, a company that's helping people fulfill their dreams of becoming parents through surrogacy. However, the route to embracing parenthood comes with a lot of challenges.

With 'Yashoda', Samantha is collaborated with Yannick Ben for the second time, after their first association for 'The Family Man', recently the stunt choreographer heaped praises on the leading lady for her dedication and devotion.

The action style in Yashoda has a mix of varied forms. The combination of fighting is a little bit of boxing, kickboxing, some projection in judo, Brazilian jujitsu, and also a mix of MMA.

Yashoda is a multi-lingual film, shot in Tamil and Telugu, Yashoda will be dubbed and released in three additional languages - Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam, making the broadest pan-India release for a female-led film.

Apart from Samantha, popular actresses Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Unni Mukundan, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj, Shatru, Madhurima, Kalpika Ganesh, Divya Sripada, Priyanka Sharma and others play crucial roles. With Mani Sharma for music, M Sukumar for cinematography and Marthand K Venkatesh as the editor, Yashoda is leaving no stone unturned to impress the audience.

Directed by Hari and Harish, Yashoda is produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad under the banner of Sridevi Movies. (ANI)

