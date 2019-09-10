Here's why Sanjay Dutt wants to meet Pooja in 'Dream Girl'

New Delhi [India], Sept 10 (ANI): Ayushmann Khurrana, who is all set to leave you in splits with his avatar of a lady, 'Pooja', in 'Dream Girl', gets joined by new callers, who seem to be in awe of the ace actor.

Ayushmann, who will be seen pretending as a seductive telecaller Pooja in the movie, shared a video on his Twitter handle presenting veteran actor Sanjay Dutt in conversation with her.

In the 40 seconds clip, Sanjay pulls off a hilarious role-play as he pretends to be talking to Pooja over the phone. He asks her out on a date on 13th September which is the release date of the film.

"Thank you so much Sanju sir! Aaj raat Pooja ko neend nahi aayegi," the National Award winner captioned the hilarious video.

Apart from Sanjay, Suniel Shetty also expressed his keenness to meet Pooja. The 'Vicky Donor' actor uploaded another video on Twitter where Bollywood's Anna can be seen talking to Pooja, expressing his desire to meet her on September 13.

"Pooja is very excited to meet you Anna! Thank you so much Suniel sir," Ayushmann tweeted.

Ever since the makers have unveiled the poster of the film, fans have been too excited to watch the star act as a woman on the silver screen.

In the poster, he is seen sitting on a scooter wearing a yellow coloured saree over a white tee complete with a set of bangles and rubber slippers.

Apart from Ayushmann, Anu Kapoor will be seen playing the role of the lead actor's father.

Backed by Ekta Kapoor, the film is being helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and is slated to hit the big screens on September 13, this year. (ANI)

