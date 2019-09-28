Rishi Kapoor
Here's why September 28 is special for Rishi Kapoor!

ANI | Updated: Sep 28, 2019 15:07 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 28 (ANI): Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor has thanked God for this day, September 28 as it is significant in his life.
The actor who recently returned back home after 11 months of treatment in New York, has not forgotten anyone who was born today. Not only this, but Rishi also remembered that Bobby, his first film as the lead, had hit the screens on the same date in 1973.
This date is also dear to the star as his son Ranbir Kapoor was also born.
Apart from his achievement, the date today also marks the 112th birth anniversary of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.
Taking to Twitter, Rishi said "Significance of 28th September for me. Birthdays of Bhagat Singh, Lata Mangeshkar, Rima Jain, and Ranbir Kapoor. Release of Bobby 28/9/73 Worldwide. God, thank you for this day."

Apart from the actor, his wife Neetu wished their son today on her Instagram penned a long note along with some unseen series of pictures of his son which is just dripping love. (ANI)

