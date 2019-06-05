Taapse Pannu
Taapse Pannu

Here's why Taapsee Pannu opted for 'Game Over'

ANI | Updated: Jun 05, 2019 19:26 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra), June 5 (ANI): After packing a number of punches in action-packed roles, there is still something that Taapsee Pannu finds difficult!
The actor, who plays the role of a mental patient in her upcoming film 'Game Over', revealed that she had spent hours reading scripts in order to prepare for her character.
"I used to sit for literally six hours for script reading sessions. For three to four days I sat with my director to understand the character, emotions and scenes well. And finally, I started shooting the film. Now I hope that all my efforts don't go in vain," the 'Naam Shabana' actor told ANI.
Contrary to her recent action driven roles, this time the actor will be seen restricted to a wheelchair for a considerable duration of the film, but that is exactly what made Taapsee take up the role.
"This is the first time when I will be seen sitting on a wheelchair in half of my film and stuck in completely horrifying situations. Mostly it happens that people find me running in the entire movie, but this time it's different. So there is a lot new for me in the film and that is the reason I have done it," she said with a smile.
Speaking about her character Sapna, the 31-year-old actors revealed that she suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder.
"It's been a year since the character is suffering from this disease (PTSD). After some time, her body starts reacting to that trauma where her mind triggers that horrifying incident. The girl later realises that the reactions are termed as anniversary reactions which generally occur after one year of any incident. So, this is the reason a scared Sapna lands on a wheelchair," she explained.
'Game Over' will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. While the film is helmed by Ashwin Saravanan, S. Sashikanth is the producer.
Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, along with Reliance Entertainment and Y Not studios, is presenting the Hindi version of the movie.
The film is slated to hit the theatres on June 14.
The 'Pink' will also be seen in 'Saand Ki Aankh' opposite Bhumi Pednekar, apart from multi-starrer 'Mission Mangal.' (ANI)

