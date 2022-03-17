'Heropanti 2' trailer unveils Tiger Shroff as powerful hero with 'lightning speed'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 17 (ANI): The makers of Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria-starrer 'Heropanti 2' have pushed the envelope of action entertainers, as seen from the trailer of their film unveiled on Thursday.

The three-and-a-half-minutes long trailer boasts of top-notch action. Tiger channels his heroic skills as Babloo, Tara performs the gorgeous Inaaya and Nawazuddin Siddiqui gets in the skin of the mysterious antagonist Laila. The film features multiple international locations including Russia, China, Africa and Egypt.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nadiadwala Grandson (@nadiadwalagrandson)



The sequel to Tiger's debut 'Heropanti' (2014), the film has been mounted on a huge budget and will witness never-seen-before action.

Written by Rajat Arora with music by A R Rahman, Sajid Nadiadwala's 'Heropanti 2' is directed by Ahmed Khan.

The movie promises audiences a dose of action, thrill, romance and entertainment, all set to release in theatres this Eid, on April 29, 2022. (ANI)