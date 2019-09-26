He's an institution: John, Richa, Varun, congratulate Amitabh Bachchan

New Delhi (India), Sept 25 (ANI): Congratulations and best wishes continued to pour in for veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan who was named for this year's Dada Sahab Phalke Award.

"It's a great honour and congratulations long overdue," said John Abraham

Meanwhile, Richa described him as an "iconic actor" and added, "He's an icon and should have got earlier. Many congratulations sir, you are an institution."

Her 'Fukrey' co-star Varun Sharma also added, "He is an institution and inspiration and we have been his fans since our childhood. A big congratulations and we really hope he gets all the awards."

Actor Pulkit Samrat who was also a part of 'Fukrey' showered praises on the 'Shehenshah' saying, "I think these two are made for each other. How can you imagine the highest that the country can actually confer, without it being given to Amitabh Bachchan? He has been so inspiring all through his life, hardworking and each time he shows you something different."

Mouni Roy who is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming feature 'Made in China' with Rajkummar Rao said Amitabh is "worthy of every single award, praise, love and the entire world."

"He is an institution in himself," she added.

Congratulatory messages have been pouring in for the 76-year old and he took to social media to express gratitude.

"There is a paucity of words searching a response .. for the generosity of words that pour in ..I am but deeply grateful and most humbled .. my sincerest gratitude ..." he tweeted.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday announced that Amitabh Bachchan has been selected for Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

Last seen onscreen in 'Badla', Bachchan is a recipient of four National Film Awards for his roles in 'Agneepath', 'Black', 'Paa' and 'Piku'. He made his acting debut in 1969 with 'Saat Hindustani.'

He was honoured with Padma Vibhushan - the country's second-highest civilian honour - in 2015. (ANI)

