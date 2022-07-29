Highlight of Couture Show should be clothes, not celebrities: Suneet Varma

By Shiza Arshad Khan

New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): Designer Suneet Varma is a popular name in the fashion and couture industry. He showcased an eccentric, new collection at the Indian Couture Week on Thursday, leaving fashion lovers and critics mesmerized.

The ongoing Couture Week was flagged off by Tarun Tahiliani last Friday and ever since the fashion extravaganza has taken over the national capital. While most couture lovers go to shows to witness the new collection's launch and take a look at the clothes, intricate detailing, and designs, there are many who like attending one to see Bollywood celebrities in person.

Many designers so far have had a celebrity walk the ramp as a showstopper for them, Suneet pulled off his show without one.

When asked if it was a deliberate, conscious choice, Suneet said, "I've not really been in favor of a celebrity walking my show because then the collection is not talked about much. Highlight of a couture show should be the clothes, not celebrities".



Suneet showcased his new collection 'Sitara' on day 6 of Couture Week.



Speaking about the collection, Suneet said, "I wouldn't like to call this collection wedding-wear, it's more like occasionwear. I do shows across the world - In New York, Milan, Tokyo, London...and a lot of my clients are NRIs and just like International Couture, Indian pieces are also occasion wears, for modern Indian women".



Talking about his latest collection, Suneet Varma presented beautiful, shimmery silhouettes adorned with pearls, embroideries, and statement embellishments. (ANI)

