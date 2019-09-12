Himesh Reshammiya gets emotional while speaking about Ranu Mondal at song launch

New Delhi (India), Sept 12 (ANI): Singer-actor Himesh Reshammiya, who has been winning hearts for promoting internet sensation Ranu Mondal, broke down while speaking about her at the launch event of the song 'Teri Meri Kahani' which took place recently.

A few weeks ago, a video of Ranu singing to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar's iconic song 'Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai' on a railway station went viral overnight. She was spotted by Himesh, who offered her to sing a track for his upcoming film 'Happy Hardy And Heer'.

Himesh has been documenting Ranu's journey in the recording studio by sharing and videos and pictures from their recordings on his Instagram account.

Recently, Himesh held a launch event in honour of her talent and to release Rano's song. During the event, Himesh broke down while speaking about Rano and her journey from a railway station to a recording studio.

He opened up about Rano, and how it's important to discover and give a chance to great talent. While his wife Sonia went on to wipe his tears, Himesh added, "Sab katputli hai hum log, sab kuch upar wala karta hai" (Everyone is a puppet here, everything is done by god).

During the event, Rano also expressed happiness and spoke about how things have changed in her life. She said, "Mujhe yaha aake bahut khushi mili hain, inki wajah se" (I am very happy to be here because of him).

Opening about singing in the film, Ranu said that she is "grateful" that Himesh gave her the "big chance" and added, "I am grateful for the love of people. They have given me immense love and I got a chance to sing."

Atindra Chakraborty, the man who discovered Ranu at the railway platform was also present at the song launch event.

Bankrolled by Himesh, 'Happy Hardy And Heer' is set to release on December 27, this year and also stars Sonia Mann. (ANI)

