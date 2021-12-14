Hina Khan, Shaheer Sheikh come out with new song 'Mohabbat Hai'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 14 (ANI): After 'Baarish Ban Jaana', actors Hina Khan and Shaheer Sheikh have returned with another love song.

Directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Vyrl Originals, the latest track 'Mohabbat Hai' is sung by Stebin Ben.



Talking about the song, Hina and Shaheer said, "There is beauty even in pain and Mohabbat Hai captures that beauty of undying love. We are both truly grateful that we got a chance to be part of this song and working with such an amazing trio and the entire team of VYRL Originals again. It was a pleasure working with Mohit Suri, and to be part of his vision, was surely challenging and exciting for us. JeetGanngulis composition and Stebin's voice is a combination that fans are going to love. #Shahina has been getting so much affection since 'Baarish Ban Jaana' and we hope they keep showering their love on us and on this beautiful song, we can't wait to see their reaction."



'Mohabbat Hai' narrates a story oscillating between the past, present, and future where two people keep meeting and falling in love with each other as if they were predestined. (ANI)

