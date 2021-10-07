Hindi remake of Malayalam film 'Home' in the works

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 7 (ANI): The official Hindi remake of the hit Malayalam film '#Home' is in development.

On Thursday, Abundantia Entertainment announced that it has joined hands with the prolific Malayalam production company, Friday Film House, to remake the latter's critically acclaimed movie '#Home'.



Talking about the same, Vikram Malhotra, Founder and CEO of Abundantia Entertainment said, "We are delighted with the opportunity to recreate a beautiful and relevant film like #Home that is such a topical yet entertaining statement on the world that we live in today. Abundantia Entertainment has always believed in combining meaningful story-telling with heart-warming entertainment and the Hindi remake of #Home is another step in that journey."

'#Home' is the emotional story of Oliver Twist, a technologically challenged father, who attempts to reconnect with his children in today's digital world. The film captures the nuances of how social media affects relationships in our society.

The details of the cast of the remake have not been revealed yet. (ANI)

