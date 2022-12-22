Hindi version of Adivi Sesh's 'Hit: The Second Case' to release on this date

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 22 (ANI): After getting a massive response for the recently released Telugu film 'Hit: The Second Case', its makers are all set to release the film in Hindi.

The Hindi version of 'Hit: The Second Case' is all set to hit the theatres on December 30, 2022.

Helmed by Sailesh Konalu, the film starred Adivi Sesh and Meenakshi Chaudhary in lead roles and the Telugu version of the film was released on December 2, 2022.

'Hit: The Second Case' is a sequel to the suspense thriller film 'Hit: The First Case' which was released in 2020.



The Hindi version of the film will be distributed by Grandmaster and B4U all across the country.

'Hit: The First Case' was remade in Hindi with actors Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra, but failed to impress the audience at the box office.

A third franchise is also supposed to be in the works with actor Nani, who is also the producer of the 'HIT' series, featuring in the cast.

Adivi Sesh gathered a lot of appreciation for his performance in the biopic 'Major', which was based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan who was martyred in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack.

'Major' also starred actors Prakash Raj, Saiee Manjrekar, Revathy and Murli Sharma in lead roles and was among the biggest hit films of 2022. (ANI)

