His departure is a very big loss: Hema Malini expresses grief over Rishi Kapoor's demise

New Delhi [India], April 30 (ANI): Veteran actor Hema Malini expressed grief over the demise of senior actor Rishi Kapoor who passed away on Thursday at an age of 67.

"I am deeply saddened. I woke up and got the news and I was shocked because we thought that Rishi Kapoor is recovering. His departure is a very big loss," the Dream Girl told ANI.

Hema and Rishi Kapoor worked together in some hit film in late 70s and 80s, like Ek Chadar Maili Si, Naseeb.

Malini further said that the late actor seemed better in health and spirits when she met him last time at a party and the news of his demise shocking to her.

"I met him last at the recent Diwali party which was held at Amit ji's (Amitabh Bachchan) house. I was very happy to see him because he seemed better and looked nice. I am shocked that after receiving this sudden news of his demise, how could this happen," she said.

"Rishi Kapoor leaving us during the times of corona is very saddening. Another star from our industry Irrfan Khan left us yesterday and today Rishi Ji has left. I feel our Bollywood is undergoing dark times," she added.

Earlier today, actor Amitabh Bachchan announced the demise of the 67-year-old Rishi Kapoor, with whom he worked in some blockbusters of Hindi film industry, like Amar Akbar Anthony, Coolie, Naseeb, Kabhi Kabhie.

Rishi Kapoor was admitted to the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Often branded as Bollywood's first chocolate boy, Rishi touched heights of stardom in the film industry with numerous iconic roles in blockbuster hits like 'Bobby', 'Chandni', 'Karz' and many others. (ANI)

