A still of Swara Bhasker from ' Raanjhanaa'
A still of Swara Bhasker from ' Raanjhanaa'

Holi sequence in ' Raanjhanaa ' was shot in freezing cold: Swara Bhasker

ANI | Updated: Jun 22, 2019 18:47 IST

New Delhi (India), June 22 (ANI): Fans surely can't forget the high energy Holi sequence filled with madness in Sonam Kapoor starrer 'Raanjhanaa.'
Reminiscing the sequence, actor Swara Bhasker shared a slideshow of stills of the sequence as the romantic drama has turned six.
Swara, who essayed the role of Dhanush's childhood friend, informed that the sequence was shot during freezing cold of mid-December in Varanasi.
The 'Veere Di Wedding' actor further revealed that the sequence took three days to film.
"I was scared of slipping and thus was barefoot!!! I have NEVER been so cold in my life as i was those three days. But it was the MOST fun i've ever had shooting. It was also the first time in my life that i played Holi in a sari," she wrote along with pictures on Instagram.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

These are stills from #raanjhanaa Of the #holi sequence that we filmed in #banaras in the freezing winter of mid-December 2012! Writer #himanshusharma had beautifully written a grand Holi sequence into the screenplay capturing the energy, scale, bhaang-induced madness of Banaras's traditional Holi. It took us 3 days to shoot and the days chosen were 20, 21 and 22 December the COLDEST days of the year. The art department had also constructed a keechad (mud/slush) pool, very thoughtfully filled with warm water which soon turned cold!!! There were almost 200 plus junior artists used for the scene, some of whom were pouring buckets of water from terraces on us while we ran through the streets. I was scared of slipping and thus was barefoot!!! i have NEVER been so cold in my life as i was those three days. But it was the MOST fun i've ever had shooting. It was also the first time in my life that i played Holi in a sari.. The production was very sweet and kept blankets and buckets of hot water ready for us while we waited between shots. Interestingly the writer Himanshu Sharma was missing during the filming of this sequence, he did not come on set as all the actors had sworn to throw him into the keechad pool for writing such a long and vast Holi sequence! :) #throwback #shootlife #RaanjhanaaMemories #6yearsofraanjhanaa

A post shared by Swara Bhasker (@reallyswara) on Jun 22, 2019 at 3:49am PDT

"Interestingly the writer Himanshu Sharma was missing during the filming of this sequence, he did not come on set as all the actors had sworn to throw him into the keechad pool for writing such a long and vast Holi sequence!" she added.
Basked in the spirit of colorful festival Holi, Swara can be seen running away from her friends to avoid colours, fighting with them and even scolding her friends.
The film also features Abhay Deol, Vipin Sharma, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in the pivotal roles.
On Friday, Sonam Kapoor penned down an emotional note as 'Raanjhanaa' completed six years.
"Raanjhanaa has always been very close to my heart. It explored ideals and conflicts that I still think about, even 6 years after the release. Thank you to the entire team for being so real and fearless," she wrote alongside the photos.
The movie stars Dhanush alongside Sonam, which also marked his Bollywood debut. The romantic drama set in Varanasi is about a one-sided love story.
Dhanush, a Hindu, falls for Sonam, a Muslim neighbour of him, at a young age and eventually, Sonam too develops a liking for him only to realise later that he is not from her community.
Later, she starts avoiding him and goes outside the city for further studies.
She gets into a romantic relationship with Abhay Deol and seeks Dhanush's help in arranging her marriage with him. Thinking of Abhay to be a Muslim, Dhanush arranges the ceremony only to find out later that she lied about her lover's identity.
Once the secret is out, Abhay is beaten by Sonam's relatives and later succumbs to injuries.
Considering himself responsible for Abhay's death, Dhanush starts living in a college canteen to help Sonam, seeking her forgiveness.
However, the story turns tragic when he dies due to political enmity.
The songs of the film were appreciated by the audience with 'Raanjhanaa' and 'Tum Tak' becoming hit tracks.
Helmed by Aanand L Rai and penned by Himanshu Sharma, the film had released on June 21, 2013. (ANI)

