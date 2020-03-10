Holi wishes from megastars - Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan

New Delhi [India], Mar 10 (ANI): As Bollywood celebrities on Tuesday celebrated the festival of colours -- Holi -- with great fervour, megastar Aamir Khan took to Instagram to share pictures of his wife Kiran Rao and son Azad Rao Khan enjoying the festival.

In one of the pictures, Khan's wife Kiran is seen standing beside their son Azad while he points a water gun at the camera and in the other picture, Azad is seen drenched in water and colours.

"Holi Mubarak guys.Love.a," Aamir Khan captioned the picture.

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan shared a collage of throwback Holi pictures with his wife Jaya Bachchan, son Abhishek Bachchan, and Bollywood celebrities like Shammi Kapoor, Shatrughan Sinha, Raj Kapoor and others at the RK Studios in Mumbai.

"Holi hai Holi ke is paavan avsar par sab ko anek badhaaiya aur sneh," Bachchan wrote in Hindi in the caption.

"The days of past Holi's.. with Abhishek and Jaya at Prateeksha, with Raj ji Shammi ji, Jeetendra, Shatrughan, at RK Studios .. the best Holi .." the caption further read.

Other Bollywood celebrities that celebrated the festival and shared the insights on social media include Priyanka Chopra, Mira Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan, and others. (ANI)

