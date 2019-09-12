Kangana Ranaut (Picture courtesy: Instagram)
Kangana Ranaut (Picture courtesy: Instagram)

Hollywood makeup artist roped in for Kangana Ranaut's Jayalalithaa biopic

ANI | Updated: Sep 12, 2019 16:45 IST

New Delhi (India), Sept 12 (ANI): To give leading lady Kangana Ranaut the perfect look as stalwart politician Jayalalithaa, makers of the biopic on the former chief minister have roped in Hollywood makeup expert Jason Collins.
Collins, a master of the make-up art, has films like 'Captain Marvel' and 'Blade Runner 2049' to his credit.
Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news about the film titled 'Jaya' on Twitter and also shared that its filming will star post-Diwali.
In order to adapt the character well, Kangana was also spotted taking Bharatnatyam classes regularly as she will shoot a grand song for the film with over 100 background dancers. The song will be choreographed by renowned South Indian choreographer Gayathri Raghuram.
The film is being helmed by AL Vijay and has been written by 'Baahubali' and 'Manikarnika' writer K.V. Vijayendra Prasad and 'The Dirty Picture' and 'Once Upon a Time in Mumbai' writer Rajat Arora.
The biopic will be titled 'Thalaivi' in Tamil and Telegu while it will be called 'Jaya' in Hindi.
Jayalalithaa served as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu for over 14 years and was an actor before entering politics. The AIADMK leader left countless supporters bereaved when she died in 2016 at the age of 68
Kangana will next be seen in 'Panga,' which has been directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 17:13 IST

'Coolie No 1' team ecstatic after PM's praise over move against...

New Delhi (India), Sept 12 (ANI): The team of Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan-starrer 'Coolie No 1' is ecstatic after Prime Minister Narendra Modi acknowledged and praised their efforts in favour of doing away with single-use plastic.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 16:48 IST

Former Bond girl slams the idea of female James Bond

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 12 (ANI): Former Bond girl Valerie Leon, who starred in 'The Spy Who Loved Me' (1977) and 'Never Say Never Again' (1983), said that James Bond "was conceived as a man" and the idea of a woman being cast as Bond is like the world going mad.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 15:55 IST

Disney's video shows how Angelina Jolie transforms into a villain

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 12 (ANI): Little bit of prosthetics, a blood-red lipstick, and elbow grease are what transform the American actor Anjelina Jolie into an evil character for her upcoming film 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 15:33 IST

Rihanna reveals her mantra to stay confident during worst days

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 12 (ANI): Singer Rihanna is a boss babe and there's no doubt about it! But there are days when she's not feeling like herself and the star just revealed how she stays confident during her worst days.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 14:50 IST

Kaitlynn Carter wears 'M' ring on date with Miley Cyrus

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 12 (ANI): Seems like singer Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter's romance is heating up! Carter was recently spotted wearing a ring with the letter 'M' on a date with Cyrus in New York City.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 14:42 IST

Parineeti Chopra's current shooting schedule is all about Nirvana

New Delhi (India), Sept 12 (ANI): Parineeti Chopra, who is currently on digital detox while shooting for her upcoming film 'The Girl on the Train' in London, feels that she has achieved Nirvana.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 14:26 IST

Fans think Millie Bobby Brown's skincare tutorial is fake!

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 12 (ANI): Millie Bobby Brown, who rose to fame with her acting prowess in the insanely popular Netflix series 'Stranger Things', was recently called out by her fans, who think she faked a skincare tutorial for her Florence by Mills skincare range as her make-up remained

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 13:52 IST

Joaquin Phoenix just 'walked away' from 'Joker' sets

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 12 (ANI): Joaquin Phoenix whose performance in 'Joker' has been receiving rave from critics, walked off from the sets of the film after losing his temper a few times.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 13:51 IST

Jennifer Aniston reveals she relates to her character from 'The...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 12 (ANI): American actor Jennifer Aniston, who became a household name after starring in the beloved sitcom 'Friends', recently opened up about her role in the upcoming series 'The Morning Show' and said that the character's struggles draw parallels to her own life.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 13:42 IST

Shraddha Kapoor kick-starts shooting for 'Baaghi 3'

New Delhi (India), Sept 12 (ANI): Shraddha Kapoor who packed some powerful punches in her latest release 'Saaho,' kick-started the shooting of her next film 'Baaghi 3' on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 13:32 IST

Ali Fazal joins cast of 'Death on the Nile'

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 12 (ANI): Bollywood actor Ali Fazal who made a mark in Hollywood with period drama 'Victoria & Abdul,' is all set to star in 'Death on the Nile alongside industry A-listers.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 13:03 IST

Jennifer Lopez reveals why she wanted Cardi B to star in 'Hustlers'

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 12 (ANI): Actor-singer Jennifer Lopez recently revealed why she persuaded rapper Cardi B to her star alongside her in the upcoming film 'Hustlers'.

Read More
iocl