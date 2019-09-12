Hollywood makeup artist roped in for Kangana Ranaut's Jayalalithaa biopic

New Delhi (India), Sept 12 (ANI): To give leading lady Kangana Ranaut the perfect look as stalwart politician Jayalalithaa, makers of the biopic on the former chief minister have roped in Hollywood makeup expert Jason Collins.

Collins, a master of the make-up art, has films like 'Captain Marvel' and 'Blade Runner 2049' to his credit.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news about the film titled 'Jaya' on Twitter and also shared that its filming will star post-Diwali.

In order to adapt the character well, Kangana was also spotted taking Bharatnatyam classes regularly as she will shoot a grand song for the film with over 100 background dancers. The song will be choreographed by renowned South Indian choreographer Gayathri Raghuram.

The film is being helmed by AL Vijay and has been written by 'Baahubali' and 'Manikarnika' writer K.V. Vijayendra Prasad and 'The Dirty Picture' and 'Once Upon a Time in Mumbai' writer Rajat Arora.

The biopic will be titled 'Thalaivi' in Tamil and Telegu while it will be called 'Jaya' in Hindi.

Jayalalithaa served as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu for over 14 years and was an actor before entering politics. The AIADMK leader left countless supporters bereaved when she died in 2016 at the age of 68

Kangana will next be seen in 'Panga,' which has been directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. (ANI)