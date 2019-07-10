Honey Singh (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Honey Singh (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Honey Singh booked by Mohali police for vulgarity in 'Makhna'

ANI | Updated: Jul 10, 2019 02:04 IST

Mohali (Punjab) [India], July 10 (ANI): A case has been registered against rapper Honey Singh by Punjab Police for using vulgar lyrics in his song 'Makhna'.
The case was registered at Mataur police station in SAS Nagar district on July 8 by a man named Lakhwinder Kumar under Sections 294 and 509 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Section 67 of Information Technology Act, 2000, and Section 6 of Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986.
This comes after the singer faced criticism by the Punjab Women's Commission over the lyrics of 'Makhna'.
The women's body had taken strong exception to the lyrics of the song, which they termed "vulgar" and "irreverent towards women".
Chairperson of the Commission Manisha Gulati even wrote a letter to the Punjab government and Director General of Police demanding action against the rapper.
Speaking to ANI earlier this month, Gulati had said, "Honey Singh has used extremely vulgar language in his song. The words used are absolutely irreverent for a woman that's why we want strict action against Honey Singh and Bhushan Kumar (Managing Director of T-Series). We have written a letter to the Punjab government, Director General of Police and home secretary to take action against this song."
This isn't the first time that the rapper is facing criticism over his songs. In the aftermath of the 2012 Delhi gang-rape case, some of his songs drew flak for allegedly depicting violence against women and rape in a positive light. (ANI)

