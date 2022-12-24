Honey Singh, Mouni Roy's party number 'Gatividhi' out now

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 24 (ANI): It's the official party season across the world and all eyes are on the new party number on the block. Yo Yo Honey Singh unveiled the new song 'Gatividhi' featuring Mouni Roy on Saturday.

Taking to Instagram, Honey treated fans with a new party number.

Sharing the song video, he wrote, "#GatiVidhi Out Now on @namohstudios YouTube channel. Checkout this Gatividhi feat. @imouniroy and Share it, Spread it."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CmifTQxoSrW/?hl=en

In the video, Mouni looked sensational with her killing moves. The song raised the temperature on social media as soon as it was released.



Homey Singh shared, "After the success of Jaam, Namoh Studios' first single, I was very excited to collaborate with them once again. Like the name suggests, Gatividhi is going to be a hep party song and Mouni Roy's charm in the video has lifted the song to the next level. The video is killer and I can't wait for the people to see and listen to Gatividhi."

Mouni Roy said, "It is the perfect song for this time of the year. What better way to celebrate the year ending with a Badass song. It was a perfect collaboration with Yo! Yo! and Namoh Studios."

The song is out now on all leading music platforms and is already creating excitement amongst people.

"We are very excited for Gatividhi's release. We have worked hard and Yo Yo Honey Singh has made it a banger. Mouni Roy looks absolutely beautiful in the video. We are hoping that Gatividhi becomes the biggest song of the year," said Gaurav Grover the founder of Namoh Studios.

"Working with Namoh Studios and Yo! Yo! paaji is always fun. In every video we try to bring a new concept and Gatividhi is so special in that way. Thanks to Pinaka Entertainment for managing the production of the song. Can't wait for everyone to see the video," said Mihir Gulati, Director Gatividhi. (ANI)

