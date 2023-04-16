"Honoured to be...": Kartik Aaryan congratulates Femina Miss India 2023 winner, runners-up

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 16 (ANI): Actor Kartik Aaryan on Sunday congratulated the winners of Femina Miss India 2023 -- Nandini Gupta, who was crowned as Femina Miss India World 2023, Shreya Poonja from Delhi, who finished as the first runner-up and Manipur's Thounaojam Strela Luwang as the second runner-up.

Taking to Instagram, Kartik dropped a picture with new beauty queens of the year from the event.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)



In the picture, the actor is seen dressed in a black tuxedo while he struck a pose with Nandini, Shreya and Thounaojam Strela.

Sharing the happy picture, he wrote, "Honoured to be in the beautiful company of winners of Miss India 2023!! Congratulations @nandiniguptaa13.@shreya.poonja @strelaluwang and all the participants as well."

Kartik not only witnessed the pageant as it unfolded in a dazzling blaze of lights and glamour but also gave an astounding stage performance at the finale ceremony.

Apart from the 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' actor, his 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh' co-star Ananya Panday also performed at the event.

In the early hours of Sunday, the official Instagram handle of Femina Miss India posted and shared the happy moment of Femina Miss India World 2023.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Femina Miss India (@missindiaorg)



The post read, "WORLD - here she comes! Nandini Gupra has conquered our stage and taken over our hearts with her magnetism, charm, endurance and beauty! We're so proud and can't wait to see her on the Miss World stage! We're so proud of your journey and all the hard work you've undertaken to earn the crown to your full credit. May you shine always!. Ladies and gentlemen, welcome your new reigning queen, Nandini Gupta, Femina Miss India World 2023. Heartiest congratulations to you @nandiniguptaa13."

Talking about the background of our Femina Miss India 2023 hails from Kota. The 19-year-old beauty queen holds a bachelor's degree in Business Management.

The 59th edition of Femina Miss India was held in Manipur. The event has nearly a six-decade-long famed legacy of transforming the lives of young talented women and changing the landscape of glamour and the fashion industry of India. The contestants vowed to continue its tradition of creating influential beauty ambassadors, supporting young women in their quest to explore their potential and empowering them to become a positive force for change.

The grand finale ceremony held on April 15 was a star-studded affair and celebrated the ethos of beauty in diversity. The evening kickstarted with a breathtaking performance by the former winners of the pageant, Sini Shetty, Rubal Shekhawat, Shinata Chauhan, Manasa Varanasi, Manika Sheokand, Manya Singh, Suman Rao and Shivani Jadhav -- dressed in exquisite and finely crafted lehengas from Mohey.

The evening's proceedings were led by Manish Paul and Bhumi Pednaker, who kept the audience engaged with their wits and improvisations.

The gala event witnessed multiple rounds of captivating fashion sequences featuring the beautiful 30-state winners in a stunning collection by Namrata Joshipura for Trends, Rocky Star and Robert Naorem showcasing traditional costumes. The state winners were judged by an elite panel consisting of Femina Miss India Universe 2002 and Mentor Neha Dhupia, boxing icon Laishram Sarita Devi, ace choreographer Terence Lewis, film director and writer Harshavardhan Kulkarni and distinguished designers Rocky Star and Namrata Joshipura. The state winners interacted with the jury panel and took to their questions with great confidence.

On the workfront, Kartik is currently busy shooting for 'SatyaPrem Ki Katha' with Kiara Advani.

Helmed by Sameer Vidhwans and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is all set to hit the theatres on June 29, 2023.

Apart from this, Kartik will be seen in Hansal Mehta's next 'Captain India' and in director Kabir Khan's next untitled film. (ANI)