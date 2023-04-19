"Hope to prepare like this for Miss World competition": Femina Miss India World 2023 Nandini Gupta

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 19 (ANI): Rajasthan's Nandini Gupta was recently crowned Femina Miss India World 2023 in a grand ceremony.

On Tuesday, talking about the appreciation she received after winning the pageant, Nandini told ANI, "It's a good feeling, I am happy. I have worked hard and it has paid off and I hope to prepare like this for the Miss World competition and make India proud."

The Femina Miss India 2023 hails from Kota. The 19-year-old beauty queen holds a bachelor's degree in Business Management.

Along with Nandini, the country got its new beauty queens of the year including Delhi's Shreya Poonja, the first runner-up and Manipur's Thounaojam Strela Luwang as 2nd runner-up.

On Sunday, the Femina Miss India, congratulated the winners of the star-studded Femina Miss India 2023 with the caption, which read, " C O N G R A T U L A T I O N S. All of these ladies have a powerful voice and we're sure that they're going to use this platform to further all the important causes that they believe in."

The 59th edition of Femina Miss India was held in Manipur.

The evening's proceedings were led by Manish Paul and Bhumi Pednekar, who kept the audience engaged with their wits and improvisations. (ANI)