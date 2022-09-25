Host of celebrities turn up for Raju Srivastava's prayer meet

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 25 (ANI): A prayer meet was held in Mumbai to pay homage to the great comedian Raju Srivastava.

The who's who of the Indian film and television industry turned up to meet the bereaved family and pay their deepest tributes to the star Celebrities ranging from his colleagues in the world of comedy like Kapil Sharma and Bharati Singh to many prominent faces of the film industry, everybody showed up to stand in support of the late comedian's family.

Celebrities extended condolences to Raju Srivastava's son Ayushmann, daughter Antara, and his wife Shikha, who were present there to mourn his demise.



Actor Neil Nithin Mukesh came to pay his respects along with his father. Soon after, actor Gurmeet Chaudhary also turned up.





Other prominent faces to attend the prayer meeting were director-duo Abbas Mastan, Sambhavana Seth, Sugandha Mishra, Ahsaan Qureshi, Shailesh Lodha, comedian Kiku Sharda, and Sunil Pal.

Check out some photos from the prayer meet:









Comedian-actor Raju Srivastava breathed his last breath at the age of 58, on Wednesday at AIIMS Delhi, after being admitted there following a heart attack on August 10.

Raju, who received widespread recognition after participating in the first season of the stand-up comedy show 'The Great Indian Laughter Challenge' in 2005, was part of the Indian entertainment industry since the late 1980s.

Born Satya Prakash Srivastava on December 25, 1963, to a middle-class family in Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh, his father, Ramesh Chandra Srivastava was a poet known as Balai Kaka. Since his childhood, Raju was fond of mimicry, which is why he wanted to be a comedian.

After completing his early studies in Kanpur, Raju shifted to Mumbai with the dream of becoming a comedian. He started his career by doing small roles in Bollywood films.

The comedian was admitted to the hospital on August 10 after a heart attack. He was experiencing chest pain and collapsed while working out at the gym. Post this, his trainer took him to the hospital.

Reportedly, the 58-year-old was running on the treadmill when he complained about chest pain. He underwent an angioplasty the same day. After staying on the ventilator for several weeks, he finally passed away on September 21

He was cremated in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI)

