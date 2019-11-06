Actor Anupam Kher in a conversation with ANI in Mumbai on Wednesday. Photo/ANI
Actor Anupam Kher in a conversation with ANI in Mumbai on Wednesday. Photo/ANI

'Hotel Mumbai' director used to play gunshots on sets for us to get into character: Anupam Kher

ANI | Updated: Nov 06, 2019 22:57 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 6 (ANI): Veteran actor Anupam Kher, who is set to narrate the story of valour and courage with his upcoming film -- Hotel Mumbai, says that he had to undergo rigorous training to fit into the shoes of the character.

The actor, who will be seen playing the role of Hemant Oberoi in the film, said: "We underwent training workshops where huge speakers were set up with the sound of gunshots."
Explaining the real motto behind this diligent workshop, Kher told ANI: "Our director Anthony Maras used to play those gunshots in between the scenes where he wanted us to get into the layer of the character and make the audience feel that they are inside the hotel and are also a part of the attack."
He said the film, which recounts the November 2008 siege of the famed Taj Hotel in Mumbai by a group of terrorist, honours the brave hearts and the religion of humanity that people showed on that day.
"I believe that the staff at Hotel Oberoi have in true sense explained the meaning of 'Guest is God'. Many members of the staff, who had left the hotel on that day, came back to rescue the people."
"There were approximately 1,500 people in the hotel and 30 died. The toll could have been more if the workers would not have dedicatedly helped with the rescue operation," he said.
The film also stars Indian-British actor Dev Patel along with Armie Hammer.
Presented by Zee Studios and Purpose Entertainment, 'Hotel Mumbai' will release on November 29 in Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 21:24 IST

Selena Gomez re-follows Bella Hadid on Instagram after ending...

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 6 (ANI): Singer Selena Gomez is trying to leave her past behind and move on after she re-followed Bella Hadid on Instagram recently.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 20:46 IST

This is the beautiful surprise Kim Kadarshian gave to mother on...

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 6 (ANI): Kim Kardashian had the most beautiful surprise for her mother Kris Jenner on her 64th birthday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 20:42 IST

Nawazuddin Siddiqui to be honoured with Asian Film Talent Award at SIFF

New Delhi [India], Nov 6 (ANI): Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be honoured by Lesley Ho Asian Film Talent Award at the Singapore International Film Festival (SIFF) for his Netflix's Emmy-nominated original series Sacred Games on November 23.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 20:12 IST

Kylie Jenner seems to spend 'romantic' time with Drake amid...

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 6 (ANI): It seems that beauty mogul Kylie Jenner is trying to move on after splitting from her ex-boyfriend rapper Tavis Scott.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 19:05 IST

Royal family set to reunite for Remembrance Day ceremonies

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 6 (ANI): It's going to be a royal union when Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Kate Middleton, and Prince William are set to join Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles for Remembrance Day ceremonies.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 18:58 IST

Greta Thunberg goes cycling with Arnold Schwarzenegger

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 6 (ANI): Climate change activist Greta Thunberg who shook the entire nation with her speech at UN Climate Action Summit in New York, went cycling with actor Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 18:36 IST

Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth unfollow each other on Instagram after split

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 6 (ANI): After ending their 8-months of marriage, pop-icon Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth seemed to have unfollowed each other on social media.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 17:18 IST

Keanu Reeves dating Alexandra Grant, 'wants to share his life with her'

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 6 (ANI): Actor and musician Keanu Reeves is dating artist Alexandra Grant and the two are ready to make it public.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 16:59 IST

'The Eternals' halts production post finding unidentified object on sets

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 6 (ANI): Angelina Jolie and Richard Madden's highly-anticipated film, 'The Eternals' faced a minor hiccup after an unidentified object was found on the sets.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 16:55 IST

'Marjavaan': Sidharth Malhotra shares heart-touching song 'Kinna Sona'

New Delhi (India), Nov 6 (ANI): After a gripping trailer, Sidharth Malhotra dropped the romantic track 'Kinna Sona' from his upcoming film 'Marjavaan' on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 15:11 IST

Akshay Kumar's first music video gets a release date

New Delhi (India), Nov 6 (ANI): Akshay Kumar announced the release date of his debut music video 'Filhall' on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 13:52 IST

Motion poster of Aamir, Kareena starrer 'Lal Singh Chaddha' unveiled

New Delhi (India), Nov 6 (ANI): The latest motion poster of Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer ' Lal Singh Chaddha' is here to send you on a soulful journey.

Read More
iocl