Poster of the film (Image Courtesy: Instagram)
'Housefull 4' hits a century, mints Rs 109.00 crores

ANI | Updated: Oct 30, 2019 17:08 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 30 (ANI): The multi-starrer 'Housefull 4' made it to the Rs 100 crore club on the fifth day of its release.
The comedy-drama flick that opened with Rs. 19.08 crores on its first-day had made 109.00 crores until Tuesday, as per Box Office India.
The film stars Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda, Chunky Panday, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, and Riteish Deshmukh.
The movie made Rs 18.81 crores on Saturday, Rs 15.33 crores on Sunday and Rs 34.56 crores on Monday, bringing the total to Rs 87.78 crores.
At the international box office, 'Housefull 4' managed to earn Rs 7.79 crores on its opening day, reported Film critic Taran Adarsh on Sunday.
The Farhad Samji directed flick revolves around the theme of reincarnation and follows a non-linear narrative.
The movie hit the screens on October 25. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 17:12 IST

