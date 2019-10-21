Housefull 4: Shake your leg to new peppy track 'Chammo'

New Delhi (India), Oct 21 (ANI): Akshay Kumar on Monday shared 'Chammo', a new peppy track from the upcoming film 'Housefull 4'.

The actor shook a leg to the upbeat track set in the 15th century in a grand and epic palace of the Sitamgarh Kingdom.

"Sitamgarh ki iss shaandar shyaam mein aap bhi shaamil ho jaaiye. Tune in to #Chammo Song out now! #Housefull4," Kumar shared on Twitter.



The 52-year-old actor is seen performing a daredevil stunt and rescues Princess Madhu, played by Kriti Sanon. Later, Akshay, Ritesh, and Bobby are shown dancing to the beats in front of female leads, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, and Kriti Kharbanda playing Princess Madhu, Mala, and Meena.

Sameer Anjaan has penned the track that has been sung by Sohail Sen, Sukhwinder Singh, Shreya Ghoshal, and Shadab Faridi.

The makers also recently released another number 'Bala' of the film.

The multi-starrer film stars Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, and Kriti Kharbanda and promises to be a hilarious rollercoaster ride, much like its earlier installments.

Revolving around the theme of reincarnation, the film set across 600 years, from 1419 to 2019, follows a non-linear narrative.

It is slated to hit the big screens on October 25. (ANI)