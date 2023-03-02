How adorable is this wedding anniversary post of Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough

Los Angeles [US], March 2 (ANI): Actress Preity Zinta and her husband Gene Goodenough have completed seven years of blissful marriage.

Marking the special occasion, Preity took to Instagram and dropped a video featuring her adorable pictures with her hubby. In the video, we can also see images of Preity and Gene from their wedding ceremonies.

For the caption, the 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' star wrote, "Happy Anniversary my love Cannot believe it's been 7 years since our wedding. Here's to many more anniversaries filled with loads of happiness and great memories #happyanniversay #Leapyearwedding #ting."

In no time, fans flooded the comment section with their wishes.

"You've found true love in each other, this is so beautiful. I've have no thread of doubt that your love for each other is strong&sure that it will last for long ..Happy 7th wedding anniversary to you both," a social media user commented.

"Wishing you both a lifetime of happiness and love," another one wrote.

Preity and Gene had tied the knot on February 29, 2016 in Los Angeles. This is Preity and Gene's second anniversary as parents.

The 'Veer Zaara' actor became a mother in 2021. Announcing the birth of her children via surrogacy, Preity in 2021 wrote, "Hi everyone, I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today. Gene and I are overjoyed and our hearts are filled with so much gratitude and with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough and Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family." (ANI)